Here's a first look at some of the guest stars featuring in Doctor Who: Flux.

The show's thirteenth series, entitled Doctor Who: Flux will debut next Sunday, 31 October on BBC One.

Advertisements

Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson will be a host of familiar faces including Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty) Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey).

Also confirmed for the guest cast are Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned) - pictured above, Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter).

And yet MORE confirmed names for the upcoming episodes are Sam Spruell (The North Water), Craige Els (Ripper Street and Coronation Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street) and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside).

NADIA ALBINA - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

PAUL BROUGHTON, SUE JENKINS - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Robert Bathurst said: “People say Doctor Who is science fiction. Fiction? No it’s all real, and it’s as scary to do as it looks. Great to be part of it.”

Thaddea Graham added: “The whole cast/ crew welcomed me with open arms into the iconic Doctor Who family of which it is an absolute privilege to be part of. It's a real honour to share the magic of this universe with them and, of course, our wonderful audience this October!”

Thaddea Graham - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Blake Harrison - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Blake Harrison commented: “It’s a pleasure to be a part of this huge show that has such a passionate fan base! I hope all the Doctor Who fans enjoy the new series and my role in it.”

Advertisements

Kevin McNally enthused: “I am thrilled to be helping the Doctor put the universe to rights in the latest season of Doctor Who.”

Kevin McNally - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Craig Parkinson - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Craig Parkinson said: ‘‘I feel tremendously lucky to have joined the Doctor Who family this season. Chris’ scripts are witty, intelligent and full of light and shade, making my job as an actor extremely enjoyable! My son loves the show and as long as he gives me his seal of approval I’ll know I’ve done it justice!”

Sara Powell shared of her time on the show: “A role in Doctor Who is top of any actors wish list. To say I leapt at the chance is something of an understatement. Working with Jodie Whittaker - an iconic Doctor and actor - was also on my list. She was a legend.

"As were the cast and crew: indoors, outdoors, in winter, in Wales in the rain and mud, everyone wearing masks and being tested every 5 minutes: I loved stepping onto their ship and riding with them for a while.”

Annabel Scholey raved: “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the 13th series of Doctor Who. It was a lot of fun to film and I enjoyed every minute I spent with the amazing cast and crew...Halloween will be that little bit more spooky this year!”

ROCHENDA SANDALL - (C) BBC - Photographer: Robin Whenary

Annabel Scholey - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Gerald Kyd added: “I absolutely adored being a part of such an iconic show. There’s nothing like it. The history, the stories, the utter devotion of the fanbase. I am honoured to now count Doctor Who as a credit. Oh, and the highlight amongst highlights was working with the wonderful, hilarious and irrepressible Jodie Whittaker.”

Advertisements

Gerald Kyd - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Penelope Ann McGhie - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

STEVE ORAM - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Pardon

Penelope McGhie said: “Doctor Who was a total joy to work on. Everyone was so welcoming and generous that I really felt part of the team. Having watched the show from behind the sofa over fifty years ago, and then again with our daughter when the series was revived, I can’t believe how lucky I am to be part of the adventure!”

Doctor Who: Flux will run for six episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer starting at 6:25PM on Sunday, 31 October.