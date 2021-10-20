Shetland cast revealed for series 6 of BBC One show

Shetland series 6 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Following the show's last outing in 2019, a brand new sixth season airs this week on BBC One.
In a new six-part tale, DI Perez (Douglas Henshall) and the team investigate the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure.
As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn - as the case strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people.
Shetland 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 6 of Shetland:
Douglas Henshall - DI Jimmy Perez
Alison O’Donnell - Tosh
Steven Robertson - Sandy
Mark Bonnar - Duncan
Erin Armstrong - Cassie
Lewis Howden - Sgt Billy McCabe
Anne Kidd - Cora McLean
Angus Miller - Donnie
Anneika Rose - Maggie Kean
Stephen McCole - Logan Creggan
Lewis Gribben - Fraser Creggan
Neve McIntosh - Kate Kilmuir
Fiona Bell - Donna Killick
Alec Newman - Niven Guthrie
Lucianne McEvoy - Meg Pattison
Jim Sturgeon - Alex Galbraith
Cora Bissett - Eve Galbraith
Benny Young - James Perez
Andy Clark - Mick Muir
Lois Chimimba - Carrie McAndrew
Watch Shetland on TV and online
The new series of Shetland will air weekly on BBC One from Wednesday, 20 October at 9PM. The series has six episodes.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.
A full synopsis of the new seriesshares: "Perez attends his mother’s funeral on Fair Isle, but his grief is cut short when Tosh informs him that an influential local man has been shot dead on his doorstep in broad daylight.
"Known across The Isles, the murder victim had his fair share of enemies, not least because he played a part in the compassionate release of murderer Donna Killick. Many of the locals are aggrieved at her imminent return, none more so than Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister. While Duncan empathises with Donna’s fate, Sandy is torn both professionally and personally about her release.
"Perez, Tosh and Sandy uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, and possible suspects including addict Lynda Morton and war veteran Logan Creggan.
"As the case strikes at the heart of the Shetland Isles and its people, the team uncover a potential witness to the murder - but their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn."