Compulsion: Channel 5 announces new thriller to air in 2022

Channel 5 has announced new drama Compulsion to air in 2022.

The four-part thriller will be written by Sarah Deane (Moving On, Clink) and directed by Noreen Kershaw (Call the Midwife, Pitching In, Our Girl).

The cast is led by Leanne Best (Young Wallander, Cold Feet), a paramedic who develops a gambling addiction while attempting to cope with PTSD after a fatal train crash.

Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth, The Watch) stars as Sasha, a good Samaritan who offers Jenny a way out while Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, Pitching In) plays loan shark Connie Bertram who holds Jenny's fate in her hands.

The series is being produced by LA productions.

Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK said: "I’m excited to be adding to our thriving drama slate with another commission for 2022!

"LA Productions have a wealth of experience creating cutting edge drama, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with them to bring this gripping story to Channel 5 viewers.”

Colin McKeown, Executive Producer, LA Productions added: “We strive with all of our dramas to get the best cast, the best crew and the best script. With ‘Compulsion’ we believe we have achieved that.”

Compulsion is currently filming in Liverpool and is scheduled to air on Channel 5 in 2022.