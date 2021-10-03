Ridley Road cast revealed for new BBC One drama series

Ridley Road has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Jo Bloom, Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein.

A synopsis teases: "She rejects her comfortable middle-class life in Manchester and joins the fight against fascism in London, risking everything for her beliefs and for the man she loves.

"Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London. As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation her courage and loyalties are challenged."

Ridley Road 2021 cast

The cast of the new drama is led by Aggi O'Casey as Vivien Epstein in her first television role.

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Ridley Road:

Vivien Epstein - Agnes O’Casey

Jack Morris - Tom Varey

Colin Jordan - Rory Kinnear

Soly Malinovsky - Eddie Marsan

Nancy Malinovsky - Tracy-Ann Oberman

Ronnie Malinovsky - Danny Sykes

Liza Epstein - Samantha Spiro

David Epstein - Will Keen

Roza - Julia Krynke

Barbara - Tamzin Outhwaite

Stevie - Gabriel Akuwudike

Nettie Jones - Rita Tushingham

Chrissy - Hannah Traylen

Lee - Danny Hatchard

Elise - Hannah Onslow

Watch Ridley Road on TV and online

The four-part series of Ridley Road starts on Sunday, 3 October at 9PM on BBC One. Episodes will continue on TV weekly on Sunday nights.

Alternatively, you can watch the series online via BBC iPlayer here following the first episode.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: "In 1962 Vivien Epstein, a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester, runs away from her protective parents David and Liza Epstein and her upcoming marriage, and heads to London in pursuit of her true love, Jack Morris.

"She follows Jack to his last known address on the iconic Ridley Road, but she is warned off by her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky and Soly's wife Nancy .

"Determined to stay on in London, Vivien takes up lodgings with the very traditional Nettie Jones and finds a job at a trendy Soho hair salon run by Barbara. But her world is turned upside down when she discovers that Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement, led by Colin Jordan.

"With the backing of the anti-fascist 62 Group led by Soly and Nancy, Vivien decides to go undercover herself to discover what happened to Jack. Will she have the courage to do what is necessary to save Jack and protect her community?"

Picture: (C) Red Productions - Photographer: Ben Blackall