Between The Covers series 3 line up as BBC Two show returns in November

BBC Two book show Between The Covers will return for a third series this November, it's been confirmed.

The new six-part series will see Sara Cox return as host, joined in each episode by a panel of four famous guests to discuss a newly-published book which deserves to be put in the spotlight.

Advertisements

The line-up of celebrity panellists keen to share their love of reading on the new series will include Emilia Fox, David Harewood, Greg James, Sarah Kendall, Prue Leith, Dane Baptiste, Evanna Lynch, Ben Miller, Rob Rinder, Lou Sanders, Sharleen Spiteri, Iain Stirling and Fleur East.

The six newly-published books which will feature in the new series are:

Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

The Coward by Jarred McGinnis (Canongate)

Still Life by Sarah Winman (Fourth Estate)

Ascension by Oliver Harris (Little, Brown)

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (Faber & Faber)

Advertisements

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo (Virago)

The exact start date, more celebrities and the additional six book club picks will be revealed soon.

The 12 selected books featured in the series will be labelled with Between The Covers stickers in shops, libraries and online so that audiences can read and join the conversation on social media using #BetweenTheCovers.

Sara Cox said: “I am absolutely delighted to get back Between The Covers with our passionate book-loving audience and some fabulous guests.

"Already I’m getting funny looks on public transport from laughing, gasping and sobbing as I bury myself in the magnificent books we’ve chosen for the third series.

"Get ready to reinforce your bookshelves and curl up with the cat as another pile of great books is coming your way!”

Advertisements

Amanda Ross, CEO of Cactus TV, who heads the book selection panel added: "It’s a joy to be able to shine a light on great books, with great company from the entertaining panels that we know will inspire more people to read for fun.

"I think these six new books include some of the best we’ve chosen for the series so far, and I can’t wait to hear what the viewers think."