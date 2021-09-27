Worzel Gummidge will return to BBC One for a trio of new specials, it's been announced.

Mackenzie Crook will reprise his role inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd.

Also directing, Mackenzie will star in three new one-hour films titled Guy Forks, Twitchers and Calliope Jane which will air later in 2021.

Casting will include Toby Jones playing all six roles of The Village Committee in the ‘Guy Forks’ episode: the Baker, Butcher, Mayor, Postmaster, Publican and Alderman, alongside Paul Kaye (After Life) who plays Guy Forks.

Comedian and reigning Strictly champion Bill Bailey (Black Books) co-stars as Mr Peregrine in ‘Calliope Jane’, together with Nneka Okoye as Calliope Jane.

Meanwhile returning to the cast alongside Mackenzie as Worzel Gummidge are Steve Pemberton as Mr Braithwaite, Rosie Cavaliero as Mrs Braithwaite, Vicki Pepperdine as Aunt Sally, India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John.

Mackenzie Crook said: "I’m thrilled to bring three new episodes of Worzel Gummidge to audiences this year and to announce the quite brilliant cast.

"We had a happy summer making these films and I hope some of that comes across on screen”.

Kristian Smith, executive producer, added: "It’s always the greatest joy and privilege to be in Scatterbrook and the Ten Acre Field. Our exceptional cast and crew make the entire experience such a pleasure.

"Mackenzie Crook leads with humanity and that translates in these beautiful films. Our three original stories will charm and amuse audiences of all ages."

Tanya Qureshi, Head of Comedy at the BBC commented: “Worzel and the magical cast of characters that inhabit Scatterbrook are back once again and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Mackenzie and the crew have brought to life in these new instalments.

"These wonderful films are exactly the comforting tonic we could all use right now…!”

Air dates for the new episodes are to be announced.

Mackenzie first brought Worzel Gummidge to screen in 2019 with two Christmas specials while another one-off aired last festive period.

For now, all previous episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC