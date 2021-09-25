Global Citizen Live line up and how to watch on TV and online in the UK

Global Citizen Live takes place this weekend - here's who's performing and how to watch on TV and online in the UK.

Global Citizen Live: Music Festival for the Planet is one huge live concert show taking place across six continents. Music’s biggest stars perform around the globe to unite the planet and raise awareness of what the world can do to tackle poverty and climate change.

Advertisements

In the UK coverage will take place on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Saturday, 25 September.

Here's a round up of who's on the line up and when to watch on TV and online...

Kylie, Stormzy, Lorde - 5:30PM, BBC One

Global Citizen Live launches with Emma Willis and Ade Adepitan introducing live coverage of the star-studded worldwide concert that covers six continents and aims to unite people in tackling poverty and climate change.

Hugh Jackman reveals his involvement, whilst Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Ana Matronic are backstage in London, New York and Paris. Sir Elton John performs at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, Kylie Minogue is in London, there’s a special performance in Lagos and an exclusive from BTS in Seoul.

Paris - 7PM, BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer will air extensive coverage of the Paris concerts from 7PM. Featuring performances from Christine and the Queens, Angelique Kidjo, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and backstage coverage from Clara Amfo.

Ed Sheeran - 9:20PM, BBC One

Global Citizen Live continues with coverage of Ed Sheeran’s hit-filled live performance set at the Paris concert. Duran Duran are in London, and the New York concert gets underway in Central Park with a spectacular line-up of headliners

Advertisements

Hosts Emma Willis and Ade Adepitan are joined in the studio by special guests including actor Michael Sheen and Edith Bowman, whilst Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Ana Matronic are backstage in London, New York and Paris to help set the scene.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Camila Cabello, Burna Boy - 10:10PM, BBC Two

Coverage of the global music event, introduced by Emma Willis and Ade Adepitan continues with performances from London and Paris, including Stormzy, Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

Plus, live in New York’s Central Park, along with an audience of 60,000 people, for performances by Camila Cabello followed by Burna Boy, Lang Lang and Lizzo.

Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Coldplay - 12:00AM, BBC One

Coverage of Global Citizen Live returns to BBC One as the concert in New York’s Central Park reaches its climax with performance sets by Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish and a closing set from Coldplay.

Advertisements

Meanwhile on Sunday (26 September) a one-hour highlights special will broadcast on BBC One from 4:30PM.

Please note: As a live event, exact timings may vary.

More on: TV