Manhunt 2021 cast revealed for series 2 of ITV show

Manhunt series 2 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Acclaimed actor Martin Clunes will again take up the role of DCI Sutton, the detective portrayed in series 1 of Manhunt tenaciously pursuing serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Advertisements

Series 2, titled Manhunt II: The Night Stalker, will tell the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear.

The true story is based on the diaries of former senior detective Colin Sutton.

Manhunt 2021 cast

Martin Clunes returns to star as the former London Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton in the sequel.

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Manhunt alongside Clunes:

Detective Chief Superintendent Hamish Campbell - Guy Williams

DS Clive Grace - Stephen Wight

DS Simon Morgan - Matt Bardock

DI Nathan Eason - Matthew Gravelle

Delroy Grant - Jude Akuwudike

Louise Sutton - Claudie Blakley

DC Jim Corgan - Bally Gill

DS Neville Hylton - Sule Rimi

Advertisements

Richard Moore - Ian Conningham

DC Patricia Henry - Diveen Henry

DC Adam Spier - David Witts

Michelle Molloy - Judith Roddy

Dave Sutton - Jack Shepherd

The new series is written by Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Rillington Place, Strike Back), who also wrote the first series of Manhunt.

Watch Manhunt series 2 on TV and online

The new series of Manhunt broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Monday 20 September to Thursday 23 September inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile series 1 of Manhunt is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub and BritBox.

Advertisements

You can also get series 1 of Manhunt on DVD here.

The first series uncovered the real life story of how the murder of French student, Amelie Delagrange, on Twickenham Green in August 2004 was eventually linked to the murders of Marsha McDonnell in 2003, and the abduction and murder of Milly Dowler in 2002.

More on: Manhunt TV