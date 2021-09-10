Kate Garraway says she is planning to film a follow up to her Finding Derek documentary.

It follows the one-off film about her husband's battle with Covid winning a National Television Award at this week's ceremony.

Airing on ITV in March, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek saw cameras join the broadcaster and journalist as she offered an intimate insight into coping with the impact of Covid-19 as her husband Derek Draper remained seriously ill a year on from contracting the virus.

Speaking after an emotional speech on stage at the NTAs on Thursday, Kate revealed plans for a second film.

She told The Sun newspaper: "We are going to make another documentary — there are plans for more.

"Derek has a very short window of energy, but we are tying. He has been home for four months now and it was enough for him being home.

"Now we are really hoping we can have more and more people in to see him."

Kate's win at the National Television Awards was met with rapturous applause on THursday evening.

Accepting the accolade, she said: "Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason you did because our story is your story.

"We’ve all been touched by the pandemic. Whether it’s livelihood, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries which have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic."

Kate added: "I want to say to all the other Darceys and Billys and Dereks — whatever you’re going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten. We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the scares. The fight goes on. But of course, most of all, Derek. Who should be here.

"Who should have the chance to tell his story, Derek, you are going to get the chance. Believe. The hope is real."

Other wins at the awards included It's A Sin, Beat The Chasers, This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing, After Life and Gogglebox while Line Of Duty picked up the Special Recognition Award.

Joel Dommett presented the awards from the O2 Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV. You can catch up now via ITV Hub here.