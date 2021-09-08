Celebrity Gogglebox line up confirmed for Black To Front special

The line up of stars set for Channel 4's Black To Front Celebrity Gogglebox special have been confirmed.

A one-off episode will air on Friday, 10 September at 9PM as part of initiative that will see Channel 4 shake up its regular schedule and reimagine some of its biggest mainstream shows with Black talent.

In Celebrity Gogglebox, a mix of famous friends and Gogglebox families - including Mo Gilligan and Babatundé Aléshé - take to their sofas, ready to share their views with the nation.

Those also taking part include Wretch 32 and Ghetts, Jourdan Dunn and brother Antoine, Eddie Kadi and Michael Dapaah, and Ashley Banjo and his brother Jordan and Perri Kiely.

Further names confirmed are Drag Race stars Tia Kofi and Tayce, content creator & comedian Fatima Timbo and disability activist, curve model and podcaster Kimmy Soko, EastEnders stars Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson.

Completing the cast are model Jourdan Dunn and her brother Antoine Dunn.

They'll all be offering up their instant reactions, from quips to debates to emotional critiques, on the week's best and worst TV.

Elsewhere on Channel 4's Black To Front, Sir Trevor McDonald will takeover as host of Countdown (2:10PM) while Steph's Packed Lunch will become Mel B's Packed Lunch (12:30PM) as the former Spice Girl makes her live presenting debut.

There will also be a reboot of The Big Breakfast (8AM) hosted by Mo Gilligan with AJ Odudu.

Meanwhile new programming includes reality series Highlife (10PM), new comedy pilot by acclaimed writer Bolu Babalola, Big Age (11:05PM) and late-night topical discussion show Unapologetic (11:35PM), hosted by Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz.

The Black to Front Project airs all day on Channel 4 on Friday, 10 September.

