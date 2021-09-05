Vera cast and spoilers from new episode Recovery in 2021

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of Recovery?

Brenda Blethyn returns to reprise her role in a new series of feature length episodes of award-winning ITV detective drama Vera.

Each of the self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The next instalment, titled Recovery, will air on 5 September, 2021 at 8PM. It's the second episode of Series 11 which was filmed in 2020.

Vera cast

Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the regular cast will see Kenny Doughty return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.

The full cast of Recovery episode are:

DCI Vera Stanhope - Brenda Blethyn

DS Aiden Healy - Kenny Doughty

DC Kenny Lockhart - Jon Morrison

DC Mark Edwards - Riley Jones

Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue - Paul Kaye

Angela Konan - Karlina Grace-Paseda

Noel Henderson - Cayyvan Coates

Stanley Booth - Mark Benton

Darlene Houghton - Caroline Lee Johnson

Beth Draper - Sian Reese-Williams

Aysiha Nassar - Ayten Manyare

Maya - Mia McKenna-Bruce

Vera spoilers

A synopsis of the Recovery episode shares: "DCI Vera Stanhope is called to the scene of a murdered support worker, Angela Konan, found hidden among the bleak woodlands of Northumberland National Park. The location is so remote; was this an attack of opportunity or a carefully planned ambush?

"Noel Henderson and Stanley Booth, the two park rangers who reported the body appear oddly evasive when questioned if they knew the victim. Vera soon discovers Angela worked tirelessly for a women’s addiction recovery centre, yet her manager Darlene Houghton, and colleagues had no relationship with her outside the refuge.

"Vera and her team must peel back the layers of their introverted victim to uncover her closely guarded secrets and surprising depths.

"It appears an increasingly erratic Angela clashed with two clients in the week before she died, rashly evicting Aysiha Nassar, while becoming ever-more personally involved in the life of Beth Draper, a recovering addict desperate to reunite with her daughter, Maya.

"Vera trains her keen, insightful mind on what was driving Angela to learn the truth about her tragic death."

Vera airs Sunday at 8PM on ITV with new episodes through 2021 and 2022.

You can catch up via the ITV website and BritBox.

More on: Vera TV