Hot Property returns to BBC Three for third series

Hot Property is to return for a brand new series to BBC Three.

After two huge series, presenter Yung Filly returns to BBC Three for a third series of Hot Property.

In the series, trusted wingman Filly travels around the UK to meet single people looking for love.

The premise is simple: Filly takes the Hot Property singletons through the keyhole, snooping around the homes of potential suitors, deciding who to date based purely on the stuff they own, the rooms they live in, and the verdict of their friends and family.

The last one standing is taken on a date – where they’ll find out whether the attraction is there IRL.

Yung Filly says: “I’m so gassed to be presenting the third series of Hot Property. The rooms keep getting more extreme, the fun we have on set is insane. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to.”

More details about the new series including a release date will be revealed in due course.

You can watch the first two series online via BBC iPlayer here.