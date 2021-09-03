Grantchester 2021 cast revealed for series 6 of ITV show

Grantchester series 6 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Following the show's last outing in January 2020, a brand new sixth season begins this week on ITV.

DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport return as the series resumes in 1958 with the crime fighting duo renewing their partnership to solve new cases.

Grantchester 2021 cast

Robson Green and Tom Brittney return to reprise their roles of DI Geordie Keating and Will Davenport respectively.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Meanwhile guest actors confirmed for the new episodes include Rachael Stirling, Andy Nyman, Miles Jupp, Christina Cole, Rebecca Front, Jonathan Aris, Ben Wiggins, Corey Johnson, Tyger Drew-Honey, Paul Bradley, Paul Ryan, Gabrielle Glaister, Michelle Greenidge, Gordon Kennedy and Stuart Bowman.

The full cast of the first episode also features:

Sid Danker - Nick Holder

Bryan Stanford - Michael Abubakar

Sunny West - Jordan Alexandra

Roy Reeves - Andy Nyman

Babs Reeves - Annette McLaughlin

Gerry Wicks - Sam Phillips

Esme Keating - Skye Lucia Degruttola

Ivy Keating - Rubie-Rose Fearfield

Dora Keating - Rose Allen

David Keating - Carter-Jae O'neil

The Merries House Band - Dylan Kirk & The Killers

A teaser for the first episode shares: "It’s 1958 in Grantchester, and the vicarage family and the Keatings are on a much-needed summer break at Merries Holiday Camp – only for it to turn into something of a busman’s holiday for Will and Geordie, when the camp’s owner Roy Reeves is found dead in suspicious circumstances.

"Between unhappily married guests, frustrated entertainment staff and Roy’s put upon wife, Will and Geordie discover almost everyone had a grudge against Roy. Behind the smiles and jolly holiday façade of Merries lays a much less wholesome reality."

Watch Grantchester on TV and online

The new series of Grantchester will air on Friday nights starting on 3 September

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

For now, Grantchester season 5 is currently available to stream online via the ITV Hub here.

Alternatively, past series and episodes of Grantchester are available to buy to stream or download online via Amazon Prime Video here, via iTunes here or via new streaming service BritBox here.

