David Hayman explores the Wonders of Scotland in new ITV documentary

Screen star David Hayman is to explore the Wonders of Scotland in a new four-part ITV documentary series.

Revered Scottish actor and director David Hayman will travel across his homeland to discover its natural wonders, spectacular landscapes, and world-famous hospitality.

The new series, produced by STV Studios, will start at 7:30PM on Tuesday (7 September) on ITV/STV.

In Wonders of Scotland with David Hayman will visit different corners of the country he loves, to dig deeper into its fascinating history and folklore. He’ll also learn more about the people who shaped Scotland, as well as those who make it what it is today.

A teaser of the first episode shares: "Hayman begins his Caledonian journey with a trip into the Highlands and Islands, across Argyll to Glencoe. Along the way, he visits Easdale Island – the smallest permanently-inhabited island of the Inner Hebrides and home of the World Stone Skimming Championships.

"Hayman also ventures to the notorious Corryvreckan Whirlpool – one of the most dangerous stretches of water around the British Isles – before reaching Glencoe and a brutal engineering masterpiece of the early 1900s: the Blackwater Dam."

Further episodes will see the Glasgow-born star visiting the breathtaking islands of Harris and Lewis; feeding Nordic reindeer in the Cairngorms; learning the origins of the Scottish Saltire; and canoeing down the River Spey to find the oldest living thing in Britain – but what could it be?

David Hayman said: “At a time when more and more people are discovering the beauty that Scotland has to offer right on their doorstep, I’m delighted to be bringing this account of my own unique journey across the country to ITV and STV.

“Expect stunning landscapes, historical revelations, and unrivalled natural wonders that – if they’re anything like me – will make viewers want to get out there and see even more of glorious Scotland as soon as the programme ends.”

Wonders of Scotland with David Hayman begins on Tuesday 7 September at 7:30PM on ITV and STV, with all episodes available to stream after broadcast on ITV Hub and STV Player.

