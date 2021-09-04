Beat The Chasers 2021 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV

Beat The Chasers is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Bradley Walsh hosts the prime-time spin-off of The Chase with huge cash prizes up for grabs.

Advertisements

The edge-of-your-seat quiz sees contestants given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

A brand new series is on its way to ITV soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Beat The Chasers start?

Beat The Chasers starts on Saturday, 11 September at 8:30PM on ITV.

It will be the toughest series ever, with all six Chasers and the highest offers ever made.

On Beat The Chasers, hopefuls start with a Cash Builder round where they're faced with five multiple choice questions with £1,000 awarded for a correct answer.

Contestants are then given the choice of playing between two and all six Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

This time there are hundreds of thousands of pounds on offer in brand new ‘Super Offers’. Only available to those who ace the Cashbuilder round, ‘Super Offers’ are made to those who answer all five questions correctly.

But will anyone have the skills and bravery to take on the full iconic line-up: Mark ‘the Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘the Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘the Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis?

As well as watching on TV, episodes of Beat The Chasers are available to watch online on ITV Hub.

Advertisements

Together with the main series, you can catch up with the show's recent Celebrity specials with stars including Gregg Wallace, Brenda Edwards, Jake Wood, Dom Joly and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Picture: ITV/Potato

More on: TV