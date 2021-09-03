A Question Of Sport is back on TV tonight (3 September) - here's who's on the line up.

The brand new series will see Paddy McGuinness takeover as host from Sue Barker.

Paddy will be joined by Olympic Gold medal winning hockey player Sam Quek and England and Lions rugby star Ugo Monye as team Captains, taking over from Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

Who's on A Question Of Sport tonight?

Tonight's episode (Friday, 3 September) sees Paddy and new team captains Sam and Ugo joined by four stars of the Tokyo Olympics: triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown, diver Matty Lee, weightlifter Emily Campbell and champion boxer Lauren Price.

A Question Of Sport airs Friday, 3 September at 7:35PM on BBC One.

The episode is a brand new episode and the first of the new series (Series 51).

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

New episodes will continue on Friday nights throughout the autumn.

Be in the Question Of Sport audience

A Question of Sport is recorded at The Studios, MediaCityUK in Salford.

You can get free tickets to be in the audience - but they are extremely popular.

The BBC Shows and Tours website has information on when tickets for future episode recordings will be available and how to apply.

