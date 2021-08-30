Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance 'axed' with no current plans for a second series

Gordon Ramsay game show Bank Balance has reportedly been dropped by BBC One.

The famous chef hosted the new series earlier this year.

It was described is a "high-stakes, high-pressure, game show where contestants test their poise, precision, knowledge and nerve to succeed to build themselves a fortune, or see it come crashing down in an instant."

Players competed for a top prize of up to £100,000 as they tried to answer questions correctly in order to place different sized stacks of gold bars on a volatile Balance Board.

The Daily Mirror report that the show has been 'axed' by the BBC with no second series on the way.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "There are no current plans for another series of Bank Balance.”

Meanwhile a spokeswoman for Ramsay told the newspaper that there were currently plans to launch the show Stateside.

They said: "We are playing Covid catch-up on US contractual obligations in 2022.

"That’s not to say he won’t bring it back to the UK sometime in the future."

At the time of writing all 10 episodes of Bank Balance are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside the main series, a one-off special for Comic Relief aired featuring Gordon's pal, Gino D’Acampo and his son, Luciano.

Picture: BBC