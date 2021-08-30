Vernon Kay has been forced to pull out of hosting This Morning due to illness.

Vernon was set to guest host the ITV daytime series this week following a summer hosted by Eamonn Holmes OBE and Ruth Langsford.

But Eamonn will now join Rochelle Humes from today (30 August) after Vernon tested positive for COVID.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m absolutely gutted that because of a positive Covid test I’m no longer able to present on This Morning next week with Rochelle nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two iconic shows which I’ve been a fan of for decades."

Meanwhile Eamonn took to Twitter to reveal that he'd be stepping in for Vernon as well as Alison Hammond who is also off ill.

He tweeted: "But just when u thought you'd got rid of me .... sickness with @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay means I'm off the bench.

"Get well soon to them but I have my Boots on and I'm ready to play . Monday and Tues line up is now myself and @RochelleHumes. Hope you can join us."

Rochelle and Alison were due to host Monday and Friday's shows while Vernon was to join Rochelle between Tuesday and Thursday.

Dermot O’Leary will also host parts of the show this week live from Manchester, where he will be based in preparation for Soccer Aid.

Speaking earlier this month about joining the This Morning hosting team, Vernon said: "This Morning is the daytime go to show, so to be asked to guest host on a show I’ve watched since its inception is a huge tick for me. I’m really looking forward to working with Rochelle and sitting on that famous sofa."

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to front the series from next Monday.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub