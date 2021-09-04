The Soccer Aid 2021 match is here - here's a full recap of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight's event.

The world’s biggest charity football match is broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening live from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Advertisements

The 2021 Soccer Aid match takes place on Saturday, September 4 with coverage starting at 6:30PM on ITV. The match kicks off at 7:30PM. You can watch and catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Soccer Aid 2021 line up of players

ENGLAND

Olly Murs

Wayne Rooney

James Arthur

Paul Scholes

Gary Neville

Paddy Mcguinness

Jamie Redknapp

Chunkz

Fara Williams

Mark Wright

Liv Cooke

Kelly Smith

David James

Aitch

Max Whitlock

Jamie Carragher

Joel Dommett

Sir Mo Farah

Lee Mack

Shaun Wright-Phillips

James Bay

MANAGEMENT

Sven-Goran Eriksson

Robbie Williams

Micah Richards

David Seaman

Advertisements

SOCCER AID WORLD XI

Usain Bolt

Tom Grennan

Roman Kemp

Kem Cetinay

Ore Oduba

Roberto Carlos

Patrice Evra

Nigel De Jong

Martin Compston

Pablo Zabaleta

Chelcee Grimes

Shay Given

Rivaldo

Dermot Kennedy

Yungblud

Big Zuu

MANAGEMENT

Harry Redknapp

Judy Murray

Robbie Keane

Meanwhile long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary returns to present the match and will be joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott and pundit Maya Jama.

David Beckham, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and sporting icon will also be in attendance and will present the trophy to the winning team on the night.

Advertisements

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £47m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2020 raised a record breaking £9.3 million and, with the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 is hoping to raise more money than ever with every donation and the value of every ticket sale doubled, up to £6.3 million.