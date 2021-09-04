The Soccer Aid 2021 match is here - here's a full recap of the line up of celebrities and players from tonight's event.
The world’s biggest charity football match is broadcast live on ITV and STV this evening live from Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.
The 2021 Soccer Aid match takes place on Saturday, September 4 with coverage starting at 6:30PM on ITV. The match kicks off at 7:30PM. You can watch and catch up online via the ITV Hub.
Soccer Aid 2021 line up of players
ENGLAND
Olly Murs
Wayne Rooney
James Arthur
Paul Scholes
Gary Neville
Paddy Mcguinness
Jamie Redknapp
Chunkz
Fara Williams
Mark Wright
Liv Cooke
Kelly Smith
David James
Aitch
Max Whitlock
Jamie Carragher
Joel Dommett
Sir Mo Farah
Lee Mack
Shaun Wright-Phillips
James Bay
MANAGEMENT
Sven-Goran Eriksson
Robbie Williams
Micah Richards
David Seaman
SOCCER AID WORLD XI
Usain Bolt
Tom Grennan
Roman Kemp
Kem Cetinay
Ore Oduba
Roberto Carlos
Patrice Evra
Nigel De Jong
Martin Compston
Pablo Zabaleta
Chelcee Grimes
Shay Given
Rivaldo
Dermot Kennedy
Yungblud
Big Zuu
MANAGEMENT
Harry Redknapp
Judy Murray
Robbie Keane
Meanwhile long-standing host and UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary returns to present the match and will be joined by touchline reporter Alex Scott and pundit Maya Jama.
David Beckham, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and sporting icon will also be in attendance and will present the trophy to the winning team on the night.
Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £47m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.
Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2020 raised a record breaking £9.3 million and, with the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 is hoping to raise more money than ever with every donation and the value of every ticket sale doubled, up to £6.3 million.