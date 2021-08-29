Vera cast and spoilers from new episode Witness in 2021

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of Witness?

Brenda Blethyn is back to reprise her role in six feature length episodes of award-winning ITV detective drama Vera.

Advertisements

As always, the self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The latest instalment, titled Witness, will air on Sunday, 29 August 2021 at 8PM. It's the first episode of Series 11 which was filmed in 2020.

Vera cast

Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the regular cast will see Kenny Doughty return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.

The full cast of Witness episode are:

DCI Vera Stanhope - Brenda Blethyn

DS Aiden Healy - Kenny Doughty

DC Kenny Lockhart - Jon Morrison

DC Mark Edwards - Riley Jones

Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue - Paul Kaye

Lesley Clayton - Elizabeth Marsh

Gary Clayton - Ged Simmons

Jim Tullman - Gavin Kitchen

Karaoke Mc - Ray Spencer

Amber Fenn - Olivia Nakintu

Advertisements

John Paul Tullman - Micky Mcgregor

Aliah Kapoor - Rina Mahoney

Ewan Webster - Ian Bonar

Monica Samassi - Amber James

Victor Samassi - Noah Bailey

Marcus Hynde - Lewis Cope

Andrea Hynde - Sophie Stanton

Patrick Hynde - Conor Lowson

Doug Rooney - Joe Caffrey

Barbara Tullman - Lorraine Ashbourne

Anita Sinha - Ramanique Ahluwalia

Helena Rossi - Pauline Moriarty

Vera spoilers

A synopsis of the Witness episode shares: "When the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument, DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously.

"The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was to testify against Marcus Hynde (Lewis Cope), a promising cadet footballer facing charges of GBH. Are the two crimes connected?

"The traumatised victim, Victor (Noah Bailey), and his sister Monica (Amber James) demand their day in court, while Hynde’s delinquent brother Patrick (Conor Lowson) and fiercely protective mother Andrea (Sophie Stanton) insist that Tullman was wrong; Marcus is innocent!

"As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara (Lorraine Ashbourne) and doting son John Paul (Micky McGregor), while tensions with old family friends Gary (Ged Simmons) and Lesley Clayton (Elizabeth Marsh) threaten to spill over.

"Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done."

Advertisements

Vera airs Sunday at 8PM on ITV with new episodes through 2021 and 2022.

You can catch up via the ITV website and BritBox.