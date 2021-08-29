Vera cast and spoilers from new episode Witness in 2021

Vera is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of Witness?
Brenda Blethyn is back to reprise her role in six feature length episodes of award-winning ITV detective drama Vera.
As always, the self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.
The latest instalment, titled Witness, will air on Sunday, 29 August 2021 at 8PM. It's the first episode of Series 11 which was filmed in 2020.
Vera cast
Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the regular cast will see Kenny Doughty return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.
The full cast of Witness episode are:
DCI Vera Stanhope - Brenda Blethyn
DS Aiden Healy - Kenny Doughty
DC Kenny Lockhart - Jon Morrison
DC Mark Edwards - Riley Jones
Pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue - Paul Kaye
Lesley Clayton - Elizabeth Marsh
Gary Clayton - Ged Simmons
Jim Tullman - Gavin Kitchen
Karaoke Mc - Ray Spencer
Amber Fenn - Olivia Nakintu
John Paul Tullman - Micky Mcgregor
Aliah Kapoor - Rina Mahoney
Ewan Webster - Ian Bonar
Monica Samassi - Amber James
Victor Samassi - Noah Bailey
Marcus Hynde - Lewis Cope
Andrea Hynde - Sophie Stanton
Patrick Hynde - Conor Lowson
Doug Rooney - Joe Caffrey
Barbara Tullman - Lorraine Ashbourne
Anita Sinha - Ramanique Ahluwalia
Helena Rossi - Pauline Moriarty
Vera spoilers
A synopsis of the Witness episode shares: "When the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument, DCI Vera Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously.
"The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was to testify against Marcus Hynde (Lewis Cope), a promising cadet footballer facing charges of GBH. Are the two crimes connected?
"The traumatised victim, Victor (Noah Bailey), and his sister Monica (Amber James) demand their day in court, while Hynde’s delinquent brother Patrick (Conor Lowson) and fiercely protective mother Andrea (Sophie Stanton) insist that Tullman was wrong; Marcus is innocent!
"As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara (Lorraine Ashbourne) and doting son John Paul (Micky McGregor), while tensions with old family friends Gary (Ged Simmons) and Lesley Clayton (Elizabeth Marsh) threaten to spill over.
"Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done."
Vera airs Sunday at 8PM on ITV with new episodes through 2021 and 2022.
You can catch up via the ITV website and BritBox.