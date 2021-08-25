Lee Mack & Holly Willoughby are to host new BBC One show Wim Hof's Superstar Survival in 2022.

The show will see a group of "soul-searching celebrities" take on challenges set by well-being icon Wim Hof, aka ‘The Iceman’.

Advertisements

Wim superfan, Holly Willoughby and the hilarious Lee Mack host.

The BBC say the celebs will "embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other".

They add: "The celebrities taking part will be tackling wild and death-defying challenges in Europe’s harshest conditions, for a journey of serious self-discovery in a bid to defeat their demons, from anxiety and insomnia to ongoing health conditions, and they will all need to dig deep to embrace the sub-zero temperatures.

"With A-list followers ranging from Tom Cruise to Justin Bieber and Oprah to David Beckham, Wim Hof earnt his nickname after setting world records that defied modern medicine: Running a half marathon above the Arctic Circle barefoot, submerging himself in ice for 1hr52mins and climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in just his shorts and shoes.

"Wim teaches people from all over the world, from celebrities and professional athletes, to people of all ages, to control their body and mind and achieve extraordinary things."

In addition to the main series on BBC One, BBC Three will offer viewers a sister show which will delve deeper into the unique challenges the celebrities will face in. The laugh out loud spin off show promises behind the scenes action, hilarious and bone chilling challenges, and an exclusive light-hearted take on the BBC One series.

Advertisements

Wim Hof said: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too.

"It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people. I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

Holly Willoughby added: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others.

"This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Lee Mack commented: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching ‘This Morning’ in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels. But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I’ve found one.”

Further information, including hosts of the BBC Three spin off series, air date and details of the celebrities taking part will be announced in due course.

Advertisements

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC said: “Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival will put celebrities through their paces like never before. I’m looking forward to seeing how they cope with such extreme challenges under the watchful eye of the ultimate Cold King, Wim Hof.

"With Lee and Holly guiding us through, and taking it very seriously of course, it promises to be a very funny, and frosty watch!”