One Night In... to return with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe

One Night In... will return to Channel 4 with new episodes fronted by Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

In each episode the pair will be joined by guests as they spend the night at some of the UK’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around.

Following a one-off One Night in... Hamleys last December, Channel 4 has announced four new episodes and a Christmas special.

The new series will see The Last Leg stars Alex and Josh and their guests visit some of Britain's best-known tourist attractions: a theme park, a museum, a zoo, a historic landmark and a department store.

Guests for the new series are to be confirmed with last year's Hamleys special featuring Tom Allen, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Ruth Phillips, Exec Producer at programme makers Zeppotron said: "We can’t wait to let Alex, Josh and friends loose in some thoroughly exciting but empty, iconic locations, allowing them to roam free and muck about through the wee small hours without grown-ups interfering.

"It promises to be a gleeful, escapist and above all funny show as the cast become the equivalent of mischievous kids in a sweet shop, who’ve overdone the sherbert dip dabs ."

Channel 4’s Steve Handley, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment added: "I’m thrilled that we are going to explore some more of the UK’s most iconic venues with Josh and Alex at the helm. Viewers will be invited to a charming peek at what we never normally see of famous British attractions and Josh and Alex’s friendship."

One Night In... will air on Channel 4 later this year.