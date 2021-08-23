Tinie Tempah is to front a new property series on Channel 4.

Provisionally titled Outrageous Extensions, the series follow some of the most audacious ‘dream home’ builds ever seen.

Multi award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah, who has an extensive property portfolio and is no stranger to the complex trials and tribulations of home renovation is to front the four-part series.

Channel 4 share: "The series will follow Brits embarking on some of the most eye-wateringly expensive extensions across the UK. The typical cost of extending a property ranges from £16k to £55k but the extensions in this series these aren’t your average side-returns, they are year-long builds with million-pound budgets.

"With the extensions on view across the four episodes costing from £500k to over a million, these property owners aren’t just hoping for that all important extra square footage – they’re looking to realise a dream.

"Viewers will join the homeowners as they attempt to see their super extension brought to life. Expect design dramas, scheduling crises, budgetary surprises and relationship challenges on the path to revealing the (hopefully) finished article in all its glory.

"They’ll be helped along the way by Tinie who shares his personal renovation experiences and offers practical and design guidance on their way to building the extensions of their dreams."

Tinie Tempah said: “I've always been really into architecture and design and have been lucky to witness and be a part of some amazing projects. I can't wait to see how these ambitious homeowners give their properties a 21st century shake up with the most extraordinary extensions”

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor for Features at Channel 4 added: “This series is a whole new level of jaw dropping home renovation. We’re delighted to be working with Avalon and Tinie as we take an eye-opening look around some truly Outrageous Extensions.”

Angela Norris, Executive Producer for programme makers Avalon added: “Tinie brings passion for property and design to all the builds, which are breathtaking in their own right. Blood, sweat, tears and big budgets have gone into them, they will inspire and shock in equal measures.”