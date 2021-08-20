E4 has announced a brand new series following six teen mums as they embark on a potentially life changing experience.

Provisionally titled Teen Mum High, the show will see six ambitious teen mums who are given one big opportunity to supercharge their life-experience, build confidence and learn new skills

Having already experienced one of the biggest life events there is – becoming mums - they embark on a potentially life changing experience, helping them to build confidence, relationships and a broad range of new skills to help aid them in both their future careers and their personal lives.

A teaser shares: "The show is inspired by real schools dedicated to teen mums and will join a group of impressive and talented teen mums, as they throw themselves into a specially created course that could help transform their approach to their lives. Each young mum will have a fiery passion to learn and huge untapped potential but may have barriers holding them back.

"The course will be led by a former teen mum turned successful entrepreneur, Jess Lizama, along with a range of other expert mentors, who will help the young mums to step out of their comfort zone and guide them through a rigorous and rewarding process designed to help them succeed, by teaching them life lessons and brand new skills to help take their lives to the next level.

"Jess, who had her daughter aged 16, overcame many hurdles to become a successful full-time lifestyle blogger, content creator and wellness coach. Having been a teen mum herself she knows exactly what our young mums are going through. She's been there, done it, and is now hugely successful in her chosen field. She will coach, advise and challenge our young mums as they embark on their own journey’s. "

Jess Lizama said: “I am so excited to meet these young women and their babies for so many reasons! I’ve been through what they’re going through and I’m proud to say that I know they’ll thrive. I also know that this will be a special experience for them.

"Having a community of people to help support you, a mentor to help guide you and all the tools for success in place—well, it’s invaluable and I’m honoured to be a part of their journey. I’m thrilled to see how their goals shift during the duration of the show and what their growth will be, both professionally and personally."

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at Channel 4 commented: “Becoming a parent and trying to kick start your career are two of life’s big challenges so watching this group of young women do them at the same time will be inspiring and powerful.

"I’m thrilled we’re working with Dragonfly on this series and is a great example of the type of character driven Factual we’re looking to establish on E4 and All 4.”

The series will air on E4 in 2022.

