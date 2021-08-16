Channel 4 has announced a brand new quiz show hosted by Dara Ó Briain.

One & Six Zeros will see a massive jackpot of £1 million up for grabs.

The six-episode series will see teams of three players playing to take home the top prize with seven questions separating them from the money.

Channel 4 explain: "They start with £1,000,000 and must answer seven general knowledge questions correctly to keep the jackpot intact. Each right answer locks in a digit of the One & Six Zeros.

"If the teams answer any of the questions posed by presenter Dara Ó Briain incorrectly, they will lose a zero from the prize fund and it could very quickly go from £1,000,000 to £100!

"But there is a lifeline. If the team doesn’t want to risk answering a particular question, they can swap it for a different one. However, swapping questions also comes at a cost to the team…

"And not only that, after three questions, the team is reduced from three players to two. Then after five questions, just one player is left to tackle the final two questions alone."

Dara Ó Briain said: “I’m delighted to host this new quiz show for Channel 4 and Mighty Productions. It should be funny and tense and you, at home, will definitely think you could have done better than the contestants. Plus, I get to keep any of the money they don’t win! I think that’s the deal, I didn’t read the small print.”

Jo Street, Channel 4’s head of Daytime and Features, added: “Having one million pounds up for grabs in a quiz is thrilling and it also makes me feel a bit sick.

"One & Six Zeros is a really clever format which the audience will be able to play along with, and Dara is the perfect host to steer the contestants through the nerves, the laughs and the drama of potentially winning a life changing amount of cash.”