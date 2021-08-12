Paapa Essiedu is to guest star in series 2 of BBC One drama The Capture.

The first series of the crime drama in 2019 proved a huge hit, becoming BBC iPlayer's biggest new title of the year. Series 2 was confirmed last summer.

Advertisements

Holliday Grainger will reprise her role as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey for the second series with Essiedu playing Isaac Turner, a young rising star MP with ambitions for the very top.

Indira Varma (This Way Up, Game Of Thrones) and Andy Nyman (Hanna, Unforgettable) will also join The Capture for series two.

Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder will all reprise their roles from series one.

A teaser of the new series shares: "Series two of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

"Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

"Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."

Advertisements

On joining The Capture, Paapa Essiedu said: "I’m so excited to be coming on board with The Capture. Ben has written one of the freshest and most prescient scripts of recent times and I can’t wait to see what this incredible cast and crew can do with it."

Creator and writer Ben Chanan added: “I am thrilled to be working with Paapa Essiedu on The Capture series two. I’ve honed the story of Isaac Turner, a young, ambitious, idealistic British politician with Paapa in mind, and there’s no actor I’d rather collaborate with in bringing it to life.

"I also feel incredibly lucky to be welcoming Indira Varma and Andy Nyman to the show, where they join the brilliant Holliday Grainger, Ron Perlman, Lia Williams and the cast from series one. A dream cast, across the board."

Season 2 will run for six, hour-long episodes on BBC One.

Advertisements

Filming is to begin this summer with an air date to be confirmed.

Photo: BBC/Series 1 of The Capture