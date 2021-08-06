Wolfe release cast, cast and trailer from new Sky crime series

Wolfe is the brand new crime series coming to Sky and NOW in the UK - here's all you need to know.

New original drama Wolfe is a new razor-sharp forensic crime series written and created by Paul Abbott (Shameless, No Offence).

Wolfe is described as a "feel-good series about dead folks, that is not afraid to get up close and personal with blood and gore. Explosive stakes and unique crime scene discoveries only add to its energy, attitude, and wit, taking it miles ahead of any other forensic series."

All six episodes will be available on Sky Max and streaming service NOW from Friday, 10 September.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

The cast is led by Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy) in the title role of Forensic Scientist Professor Wolfe Kinteh, a forensic powerhouse and North England’s finest crime scene expert. Wolfe’s brilliance comes with an appetite for bending any rule he encounters, but all for the very best reasons.

Ceesay is joined by an ensemble cast including Amanda Abbington (Sherlock), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), Adam Long (The Bay), Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Talitha Wing (Alex Rider), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe) and Christine Tremarco (Little Boy Blue).

A teaser shares: "Each week Wolfe and his team are sent to new, compelling locations to piece together the parts of an outlandish and unconventional investigation. His team will face exploding vehicles, buildings and even bodies, doing anything to unearth the mysterious truth behind these crimes.

"One thing is for sure though, they won’t be doing it in a way anybody expected as Wolfe attacks life with a bipolar approach and deploys his scientific brain to each new case, but what works so well on a crime scene, at home, not so much."

Babou Ceesay said "I can’t wait for the viewers to meet Wolfe. Paul Abbott has poured his unique take on humanity into this complicated, fascinating character.

"I loved every minute of bringing him to life and working with the incredible cast and crew. It’s been an extraordinary experience creating the show and viewers are in for a fun and enigmatic journey."

