24 Hours in A&E moves to Nottingham hospital for 10th anniversary year

24 Hours in A&E is to move hospitals as the hit Channel 4 show celebrates its 10th anniversary year.

From this autumn the show will be filmed at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham – one of the busiest Major Trauma Centre in the country.

24 Hours in A&E was first broadcast in 2011 and has now transmitted over 250 episodes in 24 series.

It began life at King’s College Hospital in London before moving to St George’s Hospital – also in South London – in 2014. They will continue to be featured in a new medical series Emergency 2021, filming this summer.

The new series of 24 Hours in A&E in Nottingham is scheduled to air in 2022 on Channel 4.

Dr Keith Girling, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals said: "We are incredibly excited that Channel 4 have chosen the Queen’s Medical Centre as the new home of their twice BAFTA nominated and Royal Television Society award winning ‘24 Hours in A&E’.

"We have one of the biggest Major Trauma Centre’s in the country, and our Emergency Department treats over 600 patients every day, so there will be plenty of interesting patient and staff stories to watch.

"This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care and kindness shown to our emergency patients. We know there is a huge amount of pride in what we do, and we will be able to show the world (literally) the amazing individuals that make up Team NUH.”

Rita Daniels, Channel 4's Commissioning Editor, Documentaries added: "It’s been a real delight to be the commissioner for this incredible series for the last six years.

"I am thrilled that we will once again be able to celebrate and wonder at the amazing work of the NHS in a different part of the country and watch and appreciate the incredible care for its patients within this life-saving department."

Programme makers Garden Productions hope the move will provide new opportunities for production talent across the Midlands and the North of England.

John Hay, Joint Chief Executive of The Garden, said: “St George’s has been a wonderful home to A&E – we will always be grateful to them for allowing us in to see their extraordinary work, and we’re very pleased to be continuing the relationship with them through the new Emergency series.

"But we’re also excited about working with a new hospital, and delighted Nottingham has chosen us – it’s another very special place.

"We’ve been careful to move the series in stages over recent years – we’ve wanted to ensure it has a positive impact on the production ecosystem in the Midlands and the North, helping to grow and develop talent as we go. This next step will offer even more of a chance for a new generation of filmmakers to experience and evolve this much-loved programme."

Dr Phil Moss, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at St George’s, continued: "24 Hours in A&E has been an incredible experience for St George’s. It has been a privilege to have hosted such a hugely popular documentary series since 2014 which gives the public an inside view into the everyday life of working in a busy south London emergency department.

"Its success wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and support of our brilliant team at St George’s who go above and beyond in their roles every day.

"We have truly become known as being the home of 24 Hours in A&E and while we will be sad to see it go, we are so proud of what it has achieved in its seven year period at St George’s and we wish it continued success in Nottingham.”

Picture: 24 Hours In A&E in 2019.