Mandy series 2 confirmed as Diane Morgan comedy returns to BBC Two

Diane Morgan's BBC Two comedy Mandy is to return for a second series.

Diane Morgan writes, directs and stars in the title role of the series which first debuted as part of Comedy Shorts on BBC iPlayer in 2019.

Following the show's first full series in 2020, the BBC has confirmed a second outing is on the way.

The series 2 cast will see Michelle Greenidge (Code 404) as Lola, Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar, and Tom Basden (Plebs) as Mandy’s exasperated benefits officer, along with Alistair Green (Flowers), Mark Silcox (Man Like Mobeen), Michael Spicer (The Room Next Door) all returning.

New cast includes the multi-award-winning Sir Tom Courtenay; Anna Maxwell Martin (Line Of Duty); Richard Hope (Poldark); Nick Mohammed (Intelligence); Alexei Sayle (The Young Ones); Jo Hartley (In My Skin); Peter McDonald (The Dig); Kate Robbins (Dinner Ladies); Nigel Planer (The Young Ones); Roger Sloman (Nuts In May); and comedian Charlie Chuck.

Meanwhile TV presenter Konnie Huq, Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden and Professor Brian Cox all play themselves.

A teaser shares: "Mandy once again has big dreams with small success, as she attempts to find fulfilment in a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.

"Along the way she becomes a tour guide, goes on a reality show and gets thrown in at the deep end, both actually and metaphorically, when she attempts to learn to swim. All fun stuff, but none of which brings her any closer to her ultimate ambition of breeding Doberman pinchers.

Diane Morgan said: “At this time of debate about the future of the BBC, a second series of Mandy could not be more timely.

"If anything proves the worth of the corporation it's a show about a woman who wants to breed doberman pinchers. It's not something you'd get on Amazon Prime or BFI Player.”

Gregor Sharp, BBC Commissioning Editor added: “Diane has created an instantly iconic comedy character in Mandy and we can’t wait to see what trouble follows her in this new series.”

A start date for the second series is to be confirmed. For now you can watch the full first series online via BBC iPlayer here.

