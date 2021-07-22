The Other One series 2 on its way to BBC One

BBC comedy The Other One is to return for a second series, its been confirmed.

Following a one-off pilot back in 2017, the sitcom aired its first full series last summer.

The show is a comedy about what happens when you discover your dead dad has a secret family, and you now have a brand new sister.

The series 2 cast will welcome back Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn, Rebecca Front as Tess, Ellie White as Cathy Walcott, Lauren Socha as Cat, Amit Shah as Marcus and Christopher Jeffries as Callum.

Caroline Quentin reprises her previous guest role of Auntie Dawn while Michelle Austin joins as Angela.

Picking up from the events of the first series, series two sees Cathy and Cat discover more unknown relatives as the one year anniversary of their father's death approaches.

Filming for series 2 of The Other One is currently underway for BBC One with a start date to be confirmed.

The series is created and written by Holly Walsh (Motherland, Dead Boss) and Pippa Brown (Psychobitches, Bad Education) and is made by Tiger Aspect Comedy.

David Simpson, Head of Tiger Aspect Comedy, said: "It’s such fantastic news we’ll be returning to this hilarious and unpredictable story. Holly and Pippa’s writing continues to sparkle with creativity and wit and I’m so excited to see the wonderful cast bring everything to life."

Ben Caudell, Commissioning Editor for the BBC added: "There’s a wonderful mix of wit and warmth in The Other One, brought to life by a brilliant, vivacious cast, so it’s fantastic it’s coming back. Also, the first series ended on such a cliff-hanger that we had to do a second series just so I can find out what happens next."