Sitting On A Fortune: Gary Lineker to host new ITV game show

Gary Lineker is to front a brand new game show on ITV this autumn.

Sitting On A Fortune will see contestants play for a chance to win up to £100,000.

Hosted by football legend Gary Lineker, each episode will see six players all trying to be in the right place at the right time to take home the cash.

There are no lifelines, safety nets, or chances to walk away, meaning players must risk everything on getting the right answer in the hope of taking home the big prize.

ITV explain the format: "Players take to the stage and position themselves in a row of seats, one behind another. Where you sit makes all the difference as only the player in the chair at the head of the line gets the chance to answer questions, stay in the game and have the chance of winning the jackpot.

"One wrong answer sees a player relegated to the back of the line and in real danger of leaving with nothing and someone else moves up to take pole position. One player’s success could instantly be another player’s ruin.

"With the jackpot mounting, there can be only one winner. Who can stay in the hot seat long enough to take away up to £100,000? In this show there really can only be one player left sitting on a fortune."

Gary Lineker said: "I am absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love. It’s going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish - everything a great game show should be.

"I can't wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune."

Glenn Hugill, Managing Director of co-producers Possessed said: "This is a game with no gimmicks, no lifelines and nowhere to hide. It’s all about trusting your gut instinct to pick the perfect place in the line and backing yourself to get every question right.

"Anyone who’s ever chosen the correct queue at the supermarket or the airport will know the euphoria of getting that decision right!

"Gary knows a thing or two about a high pressure knockout competition and so is the perfect host for a show where you have to put it all on the line. Plus we are thrilled to be working with Michael and Potato again: in fact, anyone paying close attention will notice we now have a hell of a five-a-side football team."

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of co-producer Potato added: “At the heart of any good game there must be a simple idea. Sitting On A Fortune asks each player one question... 'Where would you like to sit?'

"That decision could change one person's life and drives the drama, excitement and fun that makes this compelling, competitive and entertaining. We are excited to be working with Glenn and his team on this new show."

A start date for the series is to be confirmed.