The Real Full Monty is back with Ashley Banjo and a 'Strictly' twist

ITV has confirmed a brand new special of The Real Full Monty with Ashley Banjo.

The celebrity stripping show has aired regularly over the years, aiming to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

First it was the men who bared all, then it was the women’s chance to shine while last year, they joined forces to deliver the most sensational performance yet in The Real Full Monty on ice. So, how to top that?

Well ITV is now introducing Strictly The Real Full Monty, teasing: "Ashley Banjo is back with a bang to lead a brand-new line-up of brave celebrities ready to take the strip to a whole new level.

"Bringing old school glitz and glamour to the all-new supersized strip, this is a Monty dance extravaganza."

There will be a completely new twist as a new line up of celebrities bare all in front of a live audience determined to remind viewers that getting private areas checked can save their lives.

ITV add: "With star singers, stunning guest performances and sensational solos, expect the unexpected.

"With new dance mentors joining Ashley’s team to ensure every move is en pointe, hold on to your glitterballs, this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!"

Strictly The Real Full Monty will air as part of ITV's autumn schedule with further details including a celebrity line up and air date to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV/Spun Gold