Phillip Schofield game show 5 Gold Rings will reportedly not be returning to ITV.

The series, which made its debut in 2017, is said to have been cancelled due to the pandemic causing difficulties in production.

Advertisements

"It won’t be back on TV this autumn like it normally would and there are currently no plans to bring it back in the future," a source told the Daily Star newspaper. "This show has been a fantastic success for ITV, but the current climate has made things very tough indeed.

"TV production is extremely difficult while the virus is still around. That means some shows have to be dropped."

In 5 Gold Rings, two teams went head-to-head in an attempt to win over £50,000. Using one of their 5 Gold Rings they had to find the answer to an animated visual question displayed on the show’s famous giant interactive floor.

Each ring was worth a different amount of money and as the money went up the rings got smaller; making the answers much harder to find.

Viewers were able to play along at home with the 5 Gold Rings app.

While 5 Gold Rings may not be back on TV this autumn, Phillip will be on ITV with a new series of his other game show The Cube.

Advertisements

ITV previously announced a new series of The Cube would air later in 2021 with six new episodes and two Celebrity specials.

As ever, episodes will see contestants face a series of challenges as they demonstrate skill and determination by braving The Cube, in the hope of winning a major cash prize.