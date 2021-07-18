ITV's Supermarket Sweep reboot is at risk of the axe, it's been reported.

Rylan replaced the late Dale Winton as frontman of the classic format when it was revived for the first time in twelve years in 2019.

Originally airing on ITV2, Supermarket Sweep moved to ITV last year for a new series as well as a number of Celebrity specials.

However there are now claims that the show may not be back for another run.

The Daily Star on Sunday reports that ITV has yet to commit to another series, sparking fears the show could be axed.

An insider shared with the tabloid: "Supermarket Sweep is such an iconic and well-loved format. But no show is safe in the current climate.

"It's future is hanging in the balance and it’s not looking good."

The insider added that a final decision on the show's future is "expected in the next few months."

The rebooted version of Supermarket Sweep sees Rylan as Host and Store Manager, guiding the shoppers as they go wild in the aisles and try and make their way through to the all important ‘Super Sweep’ to win a cash prize.

All the iconic elements of the past return, including the unforgettable inflatables and catchphrases, together with some new games.

Alongside Rylan, Jenny McAlpine appeared as the voice of the tannoy.

You can catch up with episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.

Celebs who took part in recent specials have included Jungle queens Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa, soccer icons John Barnes and David Seaman and Birds of a Feather stars Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph.