Fleur East spills all on new ITV game show The Void with Ashley Banjo

Fleur East has spilled all on new ITV game show The Void.

Fleur fronts the Saturday night series together with Diversity star Ashley Banjo

Each episode sees contestants put themselves to the test to take on a wide range of demanding mental and physical challenges - all whilst navigating the terrifying prospect of falling into ‘The Void’, a daunting and unforgiving chasm of 520,000 litres of water.

Fleur shares of the show: "I think in terms of physical game shows, a lot of the time they have either been absolutely hilarious and not serious, or too serious to the point where you watch and think there is no chance in hell you could do it yourself.

The Void. Picture: ITV

"The Void sets itself apart because it is open to anybody. You can be really strong, or you can be someone who has never been to the gym, and have a chance to win the money.

"It’s totally unpredictable. People you often expect to do really well fall at the first round."

She adds: "The rounds are so unpredictable. You only see the round when you step up to the platform. You can’t prepare. You just have to have a positive attitude that you want to win. And then try to be fearless.

"A lot of peoples’ fears got in the way. They started to over think things. The people who did the best took it in their stride and took each round as it came."

Speaking about hosting with Ashley, Fleur continues: "I would say it was almost like we’d known each other in another life. We had so much in common. We went to the same university at the same time but never crossed paths. He came from BGT and I came from X Factor so we’ve had similar trajectories. He’s done a lot of dance, I’ve done a lot of dance. We were born a year apart. We clicked instantly.

And she says the pair have been taking some advice from iconic TV duo Ant and Dec: "I worked with them closely on Saturday Night Takeaway. Ashley said the same. When he did BGT, watching them work together is amazing to see. Their chemistry is so natural and authentic. It never looks like a job. "

Wrecking Ball. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Fleur reveals she already has her eye on some celebrity contestants she'd like to see take on The Void.

The Sax hitmaker explains: "Alison Hammond DM’d me today saying ‘I love your new show, I think I’d be brilliant on it.’

"How good would a celebrity version be? Alison would be a joy. She wouldn’t take it too seriously and would surprise herself."

For now, The Void continues on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday nights at 8PM.