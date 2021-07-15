Murder in the Alps: Channel 4 announce new true crime documentary

Channel 4 is to explore the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier in a new documentary series.

Provisionally titled Murder in the Alps, the three-part series will look into the deaths that occurred in Chevaline on the 5th of September 2012.

Channel 4 share: "Almost a decade later, this series will re-examine this extraordinary unsolved case; with the use of archive footage and interviews with victims’ friends and family, witnesses, former suspects, journalists and those close to the investigation in France and the UK.

"The film explores the huge impact this crime has had on all those involved as we revisit the police investigation, contemporary media reporting and explore a variety of theories that arose to explain it. In re-examining events, the series will raise important questions about the case and the challenge of getting justice."

The new series forms part of Channel 4's newly announced True Crime on Channel 4 season.

The programming across TV and online will also include Bling Ring, which lifts the lid on one of most infamous crime sprees of the internet age in a new three-part series.

Channel 4 will also air I, Sniper: The Washington Killers, which over six-parts is the minute-by-minute account of the 2002 Washington DC Sniper case, one of the most terrifying crimes in recent history.

As well as the gripping mix of new shows, audiences will be able to watch two of the most talked about crime documentaries of the last few years, the award-winning Surviving R. Kelly, and Surviving Jeffery Epstein, for free in the UK for the first time, as well as long-running real crime series, First 48, thanks to a new partnership with A+E Networks.

Danny Horan, Head of Factual at Channel 4 said: "We are incredibly proud to have some of the best original crime programmes on 4. Year on year the quality rises, as does the appetite for more stories particularly with younger audiences.

"In response to the demand, my team working with the Content Strategy and Planning team, have spent the last year curating brilliant international crime content to complement our British programming. We are thrilled to launch True Crime on 4, the first dedicated, cross-platform crime content strand on a UK PSB."

