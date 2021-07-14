Channel 4 has announced brand new TV show DNA Diners.

In what sounds like a mash up of Who Do You Think You Are? and Come Dine With Me, the new day time series will see dinner guests guess which of them are related to a celebrity host.

Channel 4 explain: "In each programme, one celebrity will enter the 'DNA Dining Room' to host a dinner party with a difference for four guests they’ve never met. All will have taken a DNA test and at least one of the guests will be related to the famous face.

"The game is to work out who. If the celebrity host and the diners can successfully guess who is related, the diners will share a cash prize.

"Each programme will explore interesting family history stories from the celebrity and the diners which could reveal clues to the family connection or potential red herrings."

You can apply to take part in the show now by emailing [email protected]

The 15-part series is being made by Manchester's Salamanda Media.

Salamanda Media’s Amanda De Freitas commented: "We're so excited to be working with Channel 4 on this innovative new DNA guessing game format which promises to reveal genuine surprises and extraordinary family stories!"

Executive producer Sally Evans added: "DNA Diners is a revelatory new way of tapping into the world of family history with a fun and entertaining twist."

Channel 4’s Jayne Stanger, Commissioning Editor, Daytime & Features said: "DNA Diners has been commissioned as a really innovative way of approaching the topics of history and culture in daytime on 4. We’re looking forward to hearing the ancestry stories of some of our favourite celebrities and their dining room companions."

Celebrities taking part in the show and a start date are to be announced.