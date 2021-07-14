On The Edge: Channel 4's drama anthology returns for third series

Channel 4 has confirmed its drama anthology On The Edge is to return for a third series.

The brand-new films will once again be written and directed by the most exciting new talent in the UK.

The new series explores the impact of mental health in families, depicted through the lens of different parent-child relationships and brought to life through three exciting genres – a romantic comedy, a road trip and a horror.

Mincemeat is a comedy drama about Jane, a young woman trying to cope with her controlling and over-bearing mother who struggles with hoarding. Will she find a means of escape when she falls for Nish? Written by Samantha O’Rourke and directed by Nadira Amrani.

Superdad tells the story of a road trip between a father and son, Keon and Wesley. However, Keon is supposed to be in a psychiatric hospital while Wesley is supposed to be in school… Written by Daniel Rusteau and directed by Theo Krekis.

Cradled is a gut-wrenching horror about a young mother experiencing a breakdown. Written by Nessah Muthy and directed by Chloe Wicks.

The cast across the anthology include; this year’s BAFTA winner Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), BAFTA winner Juliet Aubrey (Snatch, The Infiltrator, The White Queen), Martin McCann (Calibre, The Survivalist, The Fall), Ellora Torchia (In The Earth, The Split, Midsommar), Rosie Cavaliero (Alan Partridge, Gentleman Jack, Jane Eyre), Damien Molony (Brassic, Being Human, Crashing), Lorraine Burroughs (Strike Back, Top Boy, Hard Sun), Nikhil Parmer (Trollied, Brassic) and introducing newcomer Joseph Obasohan.

Caroline Hollick, Channel 4’s Head of Drama, said: "On the Edge is a vital, highly successful pipeline for voices from a wide range of backgrounds directly into the high-end drama industry, which demonstrates our avowed commitment to new talent both on and off-screen.

"These three distinctive, moving, ambitious stories will provide viewers with a fresh, thrilling, and heartfelt perspective on the effects of mental health within modern British families."