No Return on ITV with Sheridan Smith - cast, start date and all we know

No Return is the brand new drama from ITV - here's all you need to know.

No Return is described as a "gripping and complex four part event drama", written by RTS award winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Harlan Coben’s The Stranger, Come Home).

With themes of parental love, guilt, grievances, and the issues around consent for teenagers, the contemporary and emotional story depicts an unassuming family who are caught up in a living nightmare whilst on holiday in Turkey.

No Return cast

Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Mrs Biggs, The C Word and The Moorside) plays Kathy with Michael Jibson (Quiz, Isolation Stories) as Kathy's husband Martin.

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King) will play the couple's 16 year old son Noah and Lily Sutcliffe as their younger daughter Jessica.

Also on the cast are Sian Brooke (Stephen, Good Omens, Sherlock) who plays Kathy’s sister Megan, David Mumeni (Sliced, Dead Pixels) who plays Megan’s husband Steve and Philip Arditti (House of Saddam, Black Earth Rising) as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci.

Completing the cast are Jodie Campbell as Rosie, Murat Steven (SOKO Stuttgart) as hotel worker Ismail, and Rufus Hound (Trollied) who plays Private Investigator Al Milner.

The four-part drama is due to air in 2022 with an exact start date to be confirmed.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Looking forward to an idyllic all-inclusive luxury break in Turkey to enjoy the sun and sea with extended family members, Kathy and Martin, their son Noah and younger daughter Jessica are blissfully unaware of the horrific ordeal about to unfold.

"Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.

"Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.

"An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams."

No Return will be produced by Manchester based executive producer, Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin, Ridley Road), Richard Fee (The Stranger, Safe) and series creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst. The drama is directed by John Alexander (Grace, Belgravia) and produced by Farah Abushwesha (The Singapore Grip, The ABC Murders),

Richard Fee commented: “We are thrilled to be making No Return for ITV. Danny has such a brilliant way of making an extraordinary situation feel completely relatable, and finding warmth and humour in even the most difficult circumstances. It's great to be working with the wonderful John Alexander again and we're excited to be starting production.”

Nicola Shindler added: “I am delighted to be working with Danny again on these fantastic scripts. He makes the audience ask ‘what if that were my holiday, my child’ in a thrilling way. And we are so lucky to have Sheridan and the rest of this very talented cast to bring this story to life.”