BBC announces new series and presenters for Eat Well For Less? and Shop Well For Less?

BBC has announced a brand new series - Shop Well For The Planet? - together with new presenters for Eat Well For Less? and Shop Well For Less?

Joanna Page and Melanie Sykes will take the lead presenting roles on the next series of Shop Well for Less?, setting out to help families change the way they shop without changing their lifestyle.

Jordan Banjo is to join Chris Bavin as presenter of Eat Well for Less?'s next series, helping families across the UK save money and sort food facts from fiction.

All four presenters will team up for new three-part series Shop Well For the Planet? which will see the worlds of Shop Well For Less? and Eat Well For Less? combine for the first time as they help families across the UK find out if they can shop better for the planet without spending a fortune.

BBC share: "Each episode will have a family at its heart; some may question whether it’s possible to be more sustainable on a budget, others may want to make changes but don’t know where to start.

"All our families will try and test a variety of eco/sustainable versions of the products they currently buy. But will they be as good and are they worth the money? After putting the products through their paces will our families want to change their shopping habits and shop well for the planet?"

Joanna Page said: “I’m so excited to be working with Melanie, helping out lots of people across the U.K. and maybe getting a few tips for my own spending habits! It’ll be great fun!”

Melanie Sykes added: “Shop Well For Less? is such a well-loved series - I can’t wait to get stuck in and help families take a fresh look at their spending and hopefully bring some invaluable advice to homes across the country.”

Jordan Banjo commented: “I’m super happy to be part of the team for Eat Well For Less? and Shop Well For The Planet? It’s so important that we look after ourselves and the planet, and I’m 100 percent ready to do my bit to help get the nation eating well and shopping well.”

Chris Bavin said: “Jordan’s a great addition to the Eat Well For Less? family and I can’t wait to join forces to show our audience that good food doesn’t have to cost the earth. I’m also looking forward to finding out how we can fine-tune our shopping habits to make sure they’re kinder to the planet in our exciting new series.”

The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Ricky Cooper, BBC Commissioning Editor, commented: “Eat Well and Shop Well’s simple swaps and tests have already changed the way millions of us spend, so it’s incredibly exciting to bring these brands together to tackle one of the biggest challenges we all face as a nation – going green.

"I can’t wait for our new dream-team of Melanie, Joanna, Chris and Jordan to show us all how to do our bit for the planet without breaking the bank.”

Jo Scarratt-Jones, Executive Producer of programme makers RDF West, added: “Joanna, Melanie, Jordan and Chris are brilliant combination of presenters to front our shows. They have a great natural on-screen chemistry and bring such energy - they’re sure to be a hit with our loyal viewers. We can’t wait to show our audience.”

