The 2020 Olympics are on their way (in 2021!) - here's all you need to know about how and when to watch in the UK.

In the UK, Olympics coverage will be available on BBC One, BBC Two and Eurosport on TV.

Online, you'll be able to stream events on the BBC iPlayer as well as Discovery+

When do the Olympics start?

The opening ceremony will take place on Friday 23 July, with coverage available on BBC One from 11AM (UK time).

However some events will begin from Wednesday, 21 July, including team GB’s opening match against Chile in the women’s football which will air live on BBC Two from 8:15AM.

As well as watching throughout the day and night on Eurosport and Discovery+, BBC One and BBC iPlayer will provide daily live coverage from midnight to 6PM. Highlights will air each evening from 7:30PM to 9PM.

Meanwhile on BBC Two between 9PM and 10PM will be Olympics Extra, a show dedicated to in-depth highlights from some of the key sports of the day.

The games will conclude on 8 August.

On the BBC, coverage will feature some of the nation’s most-loved Olympians, including Michael Johnson, Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katherine Grainger, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington, Victoria Pendleton and many more.

Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Hazel Irvine, Dan Walker, Jason Mohammad, Alex Scott, JJ Chalmers and Sam Quek will host BBC One’s coverage, while Jeanette Kwakye and Nihal Arthanayake will present on BBC Two.

Over on Eurosport and Discovery+, coverage will be led by Greg Rutherford MBE, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Joanna Rowsell MBE who have 12 Olympic medals between them, 10 of them gold.

They will be joined by sport broadcasters Orla Chennaoui, Reshmin Chowdhury and Radzi Chinyanganya.

