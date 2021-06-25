On Yer Bike: ITV announce new celebrity charity cycling series

ITV has announced a brand new celebrity cycling series, On Yer Bike.

The one-off show will form part of ITV's annual Soccer Aid fundraising, to help raise money and awareness for UNICEF.

The 90-minute special will be hosted by presenter and cricketing icon Freddie Flintoff with the whole event spearheaded by cycling legend Sir Bradley Wiggins, the UK’s most decorated Olympian and first British winner of the Tour De France.

ITV say: "This one-off, primetime special will ride on the coat tails of the 2021 summer of sport and comes in light of the news that UK bikes sales were up by 63% in the summer of 2020 as the country pedalled its way through the pandemic.

"Eight celebrities in two teams, England versus the World, will go head to head over three cycling legs, all set in the gorgeous and dramatic backdrop of rural Yorkshire.

"The teams will ride in a peloton for each of the three timed stages and the last celebrity in each team to cross the line, will clock the final time. Who will impress Sir Bradley with their cycling skills? Who will be wheelie bad at keeping up with the pack?"

The England team comprises of Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, actor Barney Walsh, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and Emmerdale favourite Rebecca Sarker.

The World team will feature comedian Zoe Lyons, actor Joe McFadden, Love Island star Maura Higgins and singer Keith Duffy.

This show will form part of Soccer Aid for UNICEF week on ITV - a whole week of extra programming including bespoke commissions and special celebrity versions of ITV’s favourite shows - all in aid of Soccer Aid for UNICEF, as it celebrates it's centenary match.

On Yer Bike will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this summer.

Freddie Flintoff said: “This show has it all – it’s challenging, it’s competitive and it’s all for a good cause.

"Seeing celebrities in Lycra tackling the enormous hills of the Yorkshire Dales promises to be a real treat for everyone watching from their sofas!”

Sir Bradley Wiggins added: "I'm thrilled ITV have commissioned a show around cycling, it's great to be able to share my passion with so many people.

"It's also a great opportunity to show off the glorious Yorkshire Dales - a tough route I've cycled many times.

"I can't wait to put the celebrities through their paces and see who will shine and who needs a little more practice in the saddle”.