Britain's Top Takeaways to battle it out in new BBC Two show hosted by Sara Cox

Britain's Top Takeaways will go head to head in a new BBC Two show.

Sara Cox will host the new eight-part series which will see some of the UK's best-loved independent takeaways battling it out in a fast-food showdown that crowns a different winner each week.

Each stand-alone episode will feature five takeaways from the same sector who will compete in the specially built 'Top Takeaway Kitchen'.

They'll have to cook up their best takeaway meals which will then be sent to local households who will decide that episode's winner.

The BBC add: "Each takeaway brings a delicious curated menu featuring a classic dish, chef’s special, vegetarian option and sides.

"Our families and friends choose dishes from the five menus but the takeaways have no idea when or what they'll order. It’s a fast and furious service!

"As soon the food is ready, it’s raced to the door of the people who ordered it who critique the dishes they've chosen.

"There's no let up for the takeaway teams as the next order comes in, and at the end of a frenetic night, they finally collapse while they wait for the final scores - to see if their business can triumph as that episode's Top Takeaway."

Presenter Sara Cox commented: "When I first heard about this show they had me at takeaway! Especially in recent times, the takeaway has become something of an event in our house. We look forward to burgers, noodles, curry - all delicious and delivered to our front door.

"I’m thrilled to be celebrating the takeaway and finding the very best in Britain, and if that means eating all the left over chips and putting on half a stone, so be it."

Airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, a start date for the eight episode series is to be confirmed.

Picture: BBC