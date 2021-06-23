Interior Design Masters moves to BBC One with TWO new series confirmed

Interior Design Masters will move to BBC One with TWO new series confirmed.

Hosted by Alan Carr, the show will make the channel switch after proving a ratings hit.

Series 3 and 4 have been officially announced by the BBC with Alan joined by former Editor-in-Chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin who reprises her role as Head Judge.

Each week the pair will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges.

TV presenter and comedian Alan Carr said: "I absolutely love presenting Interior Design Masters and am so excited we’re coming back!

"Last year I found out what ‘ombre’ meant, along with understanding ‘the flow’ of a room, so who knows what interiors tips I’ll pick up from the next batch of designers!"

Series judge and Michelle Ogundehin added: "It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to discovering even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters. The designers just get better and better, making it harder to find a reason to send them home each week!"

The show sees 10 talented, up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Each episode will see the budding designers confronted with a new commercial space to transform as they work to impress the judges. Past series challenges have ranged from shops, offices, show homes and restaurants.

Working to tight deadlines, the contestants will be put to the test throughout the competition as they’re judged on their creative skills as designers, as well as their ability to manage a project from the initial planning to execution. The designers will need to work together, to enable them to remain in the competition and have a chance of scooping the prize.

The second series of Interior Design Masters is available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

The show first aired in 2019 when it was hosted by Fearne Cotton.