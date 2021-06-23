Undercover Boss 'set to return with new series on ITV'

ITV are said to be working on a reboot of hit TV series Undercover Boss.

The show first debuted on Channel 4 in 2009 where it ran until 2014.

In each episode, a manager at a well known company is seen going 'undercover' as a new employee at the firm in the hope of finding ways to improve the business.

Current employees at the company are typically told a documentary is being filmed in order to explain the presence of the camera crew.

Deadline reports that after seven years away from UK television screens, a rebooted series is on the way to ITV.

Production Studio Lambert is said to be working on new episodes, although they and ITV declined to comment on the report.

There's no word yet on which companies could feature in the potential new series. The original run saw bosses go undercover at businesses including Ann Summers, Park Resorts, Poundworld, Paddy Power, DHL, Stena Line, Oxfam and Moss Bros.

The success of the original UK version spawned multiple international series, including the US where it has aired for the past ten years.