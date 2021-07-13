Undercover Boss is back as ITV announce supersized new series

ITV have confirmed it is bringing back hit TV series Undercover Boss.

The show first debuted on Channel 4 in 2009 where it ran until 2014.

Advertisements

In each episode, a manager at a well known company is seen going 'undercover' as a new employee at the firm in the hope of finding ways to improve the business.

Current employees at the company are typically told a documentary is being filmed in order to explain the presence of the camera crew.

Seven years on since it last aired in the UK, ITV is bringing the show back with a supersized new series.

Now titled Undercover Big Boss, a new group of chief execs and company bosses will swap their power suits for overalls and go in disguise to work on their very own shop floors, to see what really goes on behind closed doors.

The four-part series will see bosses from Pickfords, Bristol Street Motors, Wyldecrest Parks, and Euro Foods Group roll up their sleeves and join workers on the bottom rung of the ladder and live a life they had long left behind.

ITV share: "Pickfords has a 400-year history and is the UK’s largest removals company but Covid’s had a big impact on the way they do business. Bristol Street Motors are one of the biggest car dealerships in the UK, but how are they recovering from a nationwide decline in car sales?

Advertisements

"Meanwhile due to recent travel restrictions, Caravan parks and staycations are thriving, but is business booming for Wyldecrest Parks, the largest Residential Park and Holiday Home operator in the UK?

"And how has lockdown impacted Euro Foods Group, as suppliers of the nation’s beloved Indian takeaways? The series will reveal what’s really going on behind the doors of big British businesses.

"Emotions will run high as the company owners see their businesses through the eyes of their employees, experiencing the raw reality of what their workers face every day. At the end of their week at the coalface, what changes will they make? "

ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman said: “As we come out of the pandemic it’s clear that there’s never been a bigger gap between the multimillionaire bosses and their workers, so this is the perfect time to bring viewers an all-new Undercover Big Boss as we see how they will fare swapping their corporate dinners for packed lunches and what changes they will make for their workers.”

Advertisements

A start date for the series is to be confirmed.

Picture: Alfie Best (Wyldecrest Parks)