Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Amber Rose Gill are to front a new mental health series on the ITV Hub.

ITV2 and the ITV HUb will partner up with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on the show, called The Full Treatment.

The six-part series will see barber Kem and beauty therapist Amber inviting a series of well known faces to their salon where they’ll chat about all of life’s ups and downs - from candid conversations around relationships, to the times things have been turned upside down.

While Kem will be cutting hair for DJ Jordan North, reality star Jamie Laing and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts, Amber will be chatting over a mani/pedi with fellow Love Islander Montana Brown, singer Chelcee Grimes and Apocalypse Wow host Donna Preston.

ITV say: "By sharing their stories and engaging in an open discussion about the things that can impact mental wellbeing, The Full Treatment aims to shine a spotlight on the struggles that young people can face, with Kem, Amber and their special guests offering their tips on support and coping mechanisms.

"With a core audience of viewers aged between 16-34 year olds on ITV2 and with over 80% of that demographic registered on ITV Hub, the partnership with CALM aims to ensure that younger people feel equipped to think about what helps them get through tough times, and make time for it. Between them, ITV2 and CALM have pledged to help 1 million young people take action to manage their mental wellbeing and feel better able to cope with life’s ups and downs."

Viewers can visit itv.com/ITV2CALM for more information and access to CALM's helpline services.

Simon Gunning, CEO for Campaign Against Living Miserably said: "It’s clear that things are tough for young people right now. In the past 12 months alone, the CALM website has seen an 100% increase in young people seeking support and advice on a whole range of issues - from relationships and loneliness through to anxiety and fear of failure.

"The Full Treatment aims to make it ok to talk about some of the not-so-easy parts of life - the stuff that goes on behind the camera. Through entertaining and authentic personal stories, we hope young people will discover new ways to deal with the ups and downs of whatever they’re going through, and seek support when they need it.”

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions for ITV, added: "It’s great to be working with Kem and Amber again, using our platform and our audience to open up an important conversation about mental health and wellbeing."