His Dark Materials series 3 begins filming for final instalment

Filming has started on the final series of His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials will return to BBC One with an adaptation of The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman's trilogy.

This series will see Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.

They will be joined once more by Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson), Mary Malone (Simone Kirby), Lord Asriel (James Mcavoy), Will Keen (Father President MacPhail), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi) and Ruta Gedmintas (Serafina Pekkala).

New cast for series three includes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe and Jamie Ward as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, and Chipo Chung are the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania; while Ama will be played by Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe.

A release date for the new series is to be announced.

A teaser shares: "At the end of series two we saw Lord Asriel call upon the angels to help him wage a war against the Kingdom of Heaven, as Mrs Coulter abducted her daughter Lyra to take her to ‘safety’ in their own world.

"Series three opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels - Balthamos and Baruch - who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe.

"But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.

"Meanwhile Oxford physicist Mary Malone reaches another parallel world - that of the Mulefa, a strange animal-like species. They tell her of a cataclysmic phenomenon in their world.

"With multiple new worlds, including the Land Of The Dead, returning characters and featuring strange new creatures the Mulefa and Gallivespians, the third series will bring Philip Pullman’s masterpiece to a dramatic conclusion."

The show's executive producer Dan McCulloch said today: “The moment we started series one of His Dark Materials we had mapped out all three novels to know the direction in which we were heading. Every detail and character within this incredible work of fiction has been analysed and discussed for four years now, and to finally arrive in the many worlds of The Amber Spyglass is thrilling.”

For now the first two series of His Dark Materials are available to watch on BBC iPlayer here.

Outside the UK, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the United States.