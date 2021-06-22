BBC One announces new interior design series using virtual reality

BBC One has announced a new interior design series taking advantage of virtual reality.

Provisionally titled Virtually Home, BBC describes the show as a "brand-new, cutting edge, interior design series featuring people stuck in a design rut."

They explain: "The show will use virtual reality (VR) to help avoid people with modest budgets making expensive interior design mistakes. The series will showcase a diverse variety of projects across the UK, and will allow the contributors to truly visualise their dream designs in spectacular VR, before implementing them in actual reality.

"The series will feature four of the UK’s leading interior designers – Karen Livingstone Welstead who lives in Glasgow, Russell Sage based in Somerset, Kunal Trehan in Cheshire and Simon Hamilton from London.

"Each will be matched with members of the public who either have different styles and ideas for a room make over from each other or are conflicted themselves with which way to turn.

"Each episode will see the designers offer up two distinct VR designs from the Edinburgh based studio. Once the contributor decides which design they will go ahead with, they will capture the progress of the makeover in video diaries until the result is revealed to the designer at the end of the episode."

Produced by the makers of Homes Under The Hammer, the 15-part series will air on BBC One later this year.