Rick Stein's Cornwall to return to BBC Two for a second series

Rick Stein’s Cornwall will return to BBC Two for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Building on the huge success of series one, Rick Stein will once again take viewers on a rich journey of discovery around his home county of Cornwall.

A teaser for the series from the BBC reveals: "Rick is back on his mission to show the nation what Cornwall means to him, as he travels to more of his favourite haunts – championing the food, history, music, art, culture and wildlife he adores so much.

"With his warm and knowledgeable style, Rick will introduce characters who keep the Celtic heart beating and friends who share his passion for this unique corner of the British Isles.

"Punctuated with an occasional wild swim in the stunning landscapes of England’s most westerly peninsula, Rick explores and reveals more delights from the county he’s called home for over 50 years."

Series 2 of Rick Stein’s Cornwall will air over 10 episodes on BBC Two in 2022.

For now you can catch up on the first full series online via the BBC iPlayer here.